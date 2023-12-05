The 2023 Academy Museum Gala was a family affair for Meryl Streep on December 3! The Oscar winner posed for photos on the red carpet with all four of her children, Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The family outing came just two months after Meryl, 74, publicly revealed her separation from husband Don Gummer, 76, with whom she shares her kids.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a spokesperson for the ​Julie & Julia star told Page Six in October.

Scroll below to see photos from Meryl’s rare family outing.