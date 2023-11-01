They’re one of Hollywood’s longest married couples, but on October 21 it was announced that Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been living separate lives for the past six years. “The sparks in the romantic department fizzled,” a source tells Closer exclusively. “There’s no shame surrounding that for either of them.”

While Meryl, 74, and Don, 76, have discussed divorce, “their kids don’t think they should,” says the source. It’s possible the actress — who still wears her wedding ring — feels that way, too. “Everything I value most in our lives, you’ve given me,” she told Don in her acceptance speech at the 2012 Oscars. Says the source, “They have a lot of history together — children and grandkids. They’re on friendly terms and wouldn’t have it any other way.”