Meredith Viera Shares Her Favorite Memories With the Late Regis Philbin

Exclusive Meredith Viera Shares Her Favorite Memories With Regis Philbin After His Death: ‘He Was So Real’

So many stars have mourned Regis Philbin‘s death, including TV personality Meredith Viera. The 66-year-old exclusively tells Closer Weekly the late star was a “real” and “authentic” person and she’s glad she got the chance to work with him.

“There are so many memories of Regis. I’ve had folks come up to me since his passing and say, ‘Boy, it must have been amazing to know him,” and I always say the same thing: ‘You did know him,'” Meredith gushes. “The person you saw on television was Regis. He was so real, so authentic. He really was a curious guy. Great storyteller, great conversationalist. Just an all-around good guy who never forgot his roots.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Meredith explains the New York native “never got on some high horse about anything.” In fact, he “loved to poke fun at himself” and he enjoyed “elevating people” around him. That’s why the former Today star felt such a close bond with Regis. When she was asked to host Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after his 2002 departure, Meredith says the game show host told her the sweetest thing.

“He said, ‘You’re going to be great kid. Just be yourself,'” the 25 Words or Less host recalls. “And that was the most genuine thing he could have said because he was basically allowing me to get out from behind his shadow and just be me. That was very liberating and I’m sure he knew that.”

Regis later passed away at 88 years old on July 24, 2020. His former Live! cohost Kelly Ripa paid tribute to him by calling the TV personality the “ultimate class act,” and Sharon Osbourne agreed. During the July 27 episode of The Talk, Sharon, 67, said Regis was “a pioneer,” who “knew his craft inside out and backwards.”

Steve Fenn/Abc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Marie Osmond also remembered him as a very “generous” and “warm” person. One thing she liked about the icon was his ability to entertain his fans. Regis “could talk about putting a sock on for 15 minutes and you’d love hearing every detail,” she gushed.

There will never be another star like Regis.

If you’d like to honor Regis’ memory, his family kindly asks that you “make a donation to http://foodbanknyc.org/, to help people in need in his beloved New York, especially his home borough of The Bronx.”