TV personality Megyn Kelly is all about spending time with her kids! While social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, the mom of three took her children horseback riding so they could get a little bit of fresh air.

“Trail rides in the age of Corona,” Megyn, 49, captioned the Instagram picture on Wednesday, May 20. In the snap, everyone was wearing face masks, sunglasses and a helmet to keep themselves safe. The former NBC star shares her children — Edward, a.k.a Yates, 10, Yardley, 9, and Thatcher, 6 — with husband Douglas Brunt, and she says Douglas, 48, is more similar to Yates than any of their kids.

“People say Yates is my twin, but I think he’s a mini Doug,” Megyn wrote in her 2016 book Settle for More. “He came into this world a sweet old soul and he remains that way to this moment.”

As for Yardley, Megyn tries to teach her daughter that she’s “amazing” in every single way. The doting mom recalled a time she took her little one to a women’s empowerment summit so she could learn firsthand what her mom does. “A year ago after I went to the Fortune Most Powerful Women’s conference, she said, ‘What is that?’ I said, ‘Well it’s a gathering of really strong women who celebrate their accomplishments,” Megyn explained. “I was taking Yardley down there with me and she said, ‘Are we two of them?’ And then not quite a year later, she joined me at the presidential debate in Detroit.” Wow!

There’s no doubt about it, the journalist always puts her family first — and has fun with them, too! In April 2019, Megyn and Yardley got dressed up in their ’70s attire to go to a school dance. The pair looked so groovy in their retro outfits! “Because when your daughter asks you to be her date for the school disco party, there is only one correct response,” Megyn captioned a post on Twitter at the time.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see the next big activity Megyn does with her kids.