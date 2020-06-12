Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney Steps Away From Her Career After CTV Pulls Her Show ‘I Do, Redo’

Meghan Markle‘s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is speaking out after her show I Do, Redo was removed from CTV following her dispute with Sasha Exeter, who said Mulroney had “textbook white privilege.”

“The events that have transpired over the last few days made it clear that I have work to do. I realize more than ever how being a white, privileged woman has put me far ahead of so many, and in particular those in the black community,” she said on Thursday, June 11. “And while I can’t change the past, I can do my part to do better in the future.”

Mulroney added she “respects the decision of CTV” and she will “step away” from her career to focus more on her family. The Canadian stylist also wanted her fans to know that she “was wrong” for how she handled her disagreement with Sasha and she feels even more “committed” to “support anti-racism efforts.”

Mulroney’s apology comes after Exeter, who is black, called her out for a “series of very problematic behavior.” The writer explained Mulroney sent her a “threat in writing” after she tried to ask other social media influencers to use their platforms to support Black Lives Matter following George Floyd’s death.

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” the journalist said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, June 10, which quickly went viral.

After seeing the clip, Mulroney apologized to Exeter on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “[Exeter] rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.”

Mulroney’s friend Markle has yet to comment on her friend’s feud with Exeter. The former Duchess of Sussex previously spoke out about the importance of fighting against racial injustice when she gave a speech to the graduating class of Immaculate Heart High School. While talking to the seniors, she told them that it is important to “use [their] voice” because the next presidential election is right around the corner.

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.