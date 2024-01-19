Martha Stewart isn’t afraid to show a little skin. “Went to bed early and wore my beautiful Sabbia Rosa nightgown,” she gushed in a recent online post, name-dropping a posh Parisian lingerie shop. “I didn’t look so bad when I got up.”

Clearly, Martha, 82, still knows how to live the good life. “I have survived the rigors of time, of marriage, of childbearing, of building a business from scratch,” she says. “I have survived very nicely, and I think I make the most of it.”

The secrets of Martha’s success are the subject of a new four-part CNN documentary The Many Lives of Martha Stewart, set to premiere January 28. It traces her beginnings as an ambitious stockbroker and her reinvention as a caterer, expert on entertaining and empire builder. It also sheds new light on her conviction for insider trading, her time in prison and her remarkable return to the spotlight.

In her life, there might be a few things Martha wishes she’d done differently, but she continues to be a role model for living well. “I don’t think about age,” Martha says. “I think people are more and more and more fabulous than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them.”

A workaholic by nature, Martha scoffs at the idea of retirement. She recently opened her first restaurant, the Bedford, in Las Vegas. She is also writing her 100th cookbook and continues to expand her line of products and endorsement deals. “I think it’s terribly important that we learn something new every day,” she says. “Curiosity, creativity, inspiration, information — all of those things are extremely important. And that’s what I live by.”