Mark Harmon’s Family Is More Important Than Fame! Meet the ‘NCIS’ Star’s 2 Kids Sean and Ty

Mark Harmon doesn’t have to question the dedication he has for his family. Even though he stars in his long-running role on NCIS, the beloved actor will always choose his wife, Pam Dawber, and their two kids, Sean Harmon and Ty Harmon, over his Hollywood career.

Mark and Pam have been going strong since the 1980s. At the time, the Summer School alum was in the prime of his career after starring in St. Elsewhere and Moonlighting, while Pam was successful in her own right as an actress on Mork & Mindy. The two started dating after they were introduced by a mutual friend, according to People.

Though both Mark and Pam were big stars in the entertainment industry, they did the best they could to keep their romance out of the spotlight. “We’re not trying to keep something secret, but if you don’t want it totally exploited by the press, you have to,” the My Sister Sam actress told the outlet shortly before they tied the knot.

On March 21, 1987, the Hollywood hunk and his leading lady married in a private wedding ceremony. The following year, they started their family when their first son, Sean, arrived in 1988. They later welcomed their second child, Ty, in 1992.

Throughout the early years of his kids’ childhoods, Mark juggled his showbiz career, starring in hit series and films like Dillinger, Reasonable Doubts, Harts of the West and Wyatt Earp. Pam, on the other hand, put her profession aside to raise the kids.

“I had children and it was like, ‘I’m not going to chase this fame thing,'” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2016. “I wanted to drive my kids to school. I wanted to be there for their birthdays and bring cupcakes and doughnuts. And I was very happy to do it.”

While Mark remained a staple in the spotlight, he never allowed his Hollywood reputation to get in the way of his life as a dad. Because the Freaky Friday actor isn’t fazed by the glitz and glamour of showbiz, he has no qualms about keeping a semi-low profile.

“It’s not even a choice,” Mark told TV Insider in November 2017. “It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot. I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Mark’s two sons!