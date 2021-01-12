A.C. Slater, who? Mario Lopez went from being a teenage heartthrob on Saved by the Bell to a bona fide family man. The proud father of three, who shares kids Gia, Dominic and Santino with wife Courtney Lopez (née Mazza) gushes over his little ones at every chance he gets.

In July 2019, the longtime sweethearts welcomed baby No. 3, Santino. “It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy … Santino Rafael Lopez!” Mario announced on Instagram at the time. “Baby and Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a champ!”

Prior to Santino’s arrival, Mario likened Courtney’s third pregnancy to a “Christmas miracle,” as they weren’t sure if having more children was in the cards for them. “If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” the actor previously told People. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end.”

Now, with two sons and a daughter running around, Mario and Courtney clearly have their hands full. That said, their beautiful family may very well keep growing! “If it was up to me, I’d keep going … but I’m not the one having them. So, it’s my wife’s call!” the California native exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly in a September 2020 interview.

Even with a busy household, Mario and Courtney always manage to make room for romance. “Well, you got to schedule it. You can’t just kind of have a ‘I’ll get to it’ attitude or ‘one of these days,'” he explained. “Because it’ll never happen .. stuff will keep coming up. So, you [have] to make it a point to carve it out and keep those relationships strong.”

Moreover, the Access Hollywood host dished on what makes any marriage successful. “The best piece of advice [is to] not sweat the small stuff,” he advised. “Choose your battles. Be open to compromise, always. And do what your wife says.” Well said, Mario!

