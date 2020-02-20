Now this is friendship! Marie Osmond is so close with her The Talk cohost Carrie Ann Inaba that they sometimes dress alike — and there’s proof!

Marie, 60, took to Instagram recently to share a cute photo next to Carrie Ann, 52. “Flip flopped leopard and black yesterday on set with @carrieanninaba!” the singer wrote alongside the pic, which shows her wearing a leopard print dress, while her pal rocks heels with the same print. Take a look at the snap below!

People were loving the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You both look amazing!” one person said. Another added, “Looking great Marie, love your hair — dress is gorgeous!” It’s no surprise to see how close not only the “Paper Roses” singer is with Carrie Ann, but with her other cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve and Sheryl Underwood — even if Donny Osmond‘s sister has only been on the CBS daytime talk show for less than a year.

“OK, you want a scoop? We actually like each other … shocker (laughs),” Marie once exclusively told Closer Weekly about her work friends. “I’ve been telling everybody I’m so happy because now I’m on the group text, so it’s like ‘lunch here, we will meet up here.’ It’s just so fun.” The TV star also had nothing but positive things to say about her cohosts!

“I have great respect for Sharon. I think she is phenomenal because she’s the queen, and she’s just — I love women that are brilliant and how she has kept that brand going on and she was the first one to do reality television, and she has a way of saying things that are just beautiful,” she said.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Also, “[Sheryl] just has a way of segueing and her humor is hysterical … some of it off-camera, cannot be on camera,” the performer joked. And as for Carrie Ann, she was one of the first people to welcome Marie onto the program.

“When I came on, she was the one that came up to me and said, ‘I used to be the newbie, [so] if you need anything let me know,'” Marie recalled. Sweet!

It certainly looks like these ladies are forming a tighter bond with every passing day!