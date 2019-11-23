So much love in one photo! Marie Osmond may be extremely busy, but we know she will always have time for her family — and she recently got to hang with her sixth grandchild.

“What did I do tonight?” the 60-year-old asked via Instagram recently alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby grandson. Take a look at the pic below!

People were head over heels for the rare photo, as they took to the comments section to share nothing but positive words. “Good to see you enjoying your family,” one person said. Another fan added, “Being a grandma is the best.”

Back in July 2019, the entertainer couldn’t help but to gush when her daughter Rachel Krueger gave birth to the baby boy. “My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” the “Paper Roses” singer said on the social media platform alongside a photo showing her with the little one next to Rachel’s first child. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”

Marie has always made it clear that she loves being a grandmother. In fact, she once revealed that when she gets to see her grandkids, she can’t just pick one activity to do because doing “anything” with them would make her day very special.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” the performer laughed as she exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Whatever it is.” Donny Osmond‘s sister is also always thrown off by how big the grandkids seem to get every time she sees them.

“Three of them went to school this year,” Marie explained. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.” So sweet to hear!

It is always great to see just how crazy Marie is about all of her grandkids!