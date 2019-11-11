The holiday season is finally upon us and Marie Osmond knows just how she’s going to enjoy it. The 60-year-old beauty said keeping track of the most important things in your life can help anyone have a better time with their friends and family this fall and winter — and we absolutely agree.

“We are coming into the busiest season of the year, and it’s easy to end up cranky, sick or worst case … not even enjoy it! When we take our eye off what is most important during the holidays we are left with counterfeits which never bring joy!” the “Paper Roses” singer explained in a post on Sunday, November 10.

Shutterstock

In order for everyone to have a really great time with their loved ones, Marie shared a list of 10 things that we should all do to have a “happier” holiday season. Her first tip was to “fill your life with good news” so there will be “less room in your life for bad news.”

“Read uplifting, satisfying words. For me it’s scripture and affirmations. I won’t tell you to avoid the news, but the more you fill your life with good news there is less room in your life for bad news,” she said. Her next tip was to “Pray and meditate” more often because it can feel “life changing.”

After she told her more than 200,000 followers on Instagram to walk, sleep and drink water more often, Marie revealed why it’s important to eat healthy too. “Eat mostly protein and vegetables and stay away from refined sugars as much as possible,” The Talk cohost explained. “It’s hard, but it’s a great way to combat fatigue.”

Her next three tips were to “find a way to serve others,” remove guilt from your life and most importantly, “avoid contention.” She said the best way to do this is by choosing happiness over anything else.

Shutterstock

“The best way is to realize you don’t always have to be right (even if we are 😉),” Marie admitted in her post. “The saying is true, ‘You can be right or you can be happy, choose happy.'” Such great advice — but that wasn’t all. Marie’s last tip was the most helpful of them all.

“Don’t worry!” she said. “Everything will work out — we have survived every bad day we have ever had!” You’ve got that right!

You can bet that she has already shared all of this helpful advice with her family members, including mini-me daughter Rachael.

“My daughter Rachael and I are very similar in a lot of ways,” Marie recently told Closer Weekly in a recent interview. “She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything.

After reading her helpful advice, we feel more than ready to take on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s this holiday season. Thanks, Marie!