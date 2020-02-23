While she has spent plenty of time making us laugh over the years, comedian Loni Love has also focused on her relationship with James Welsh — but she isn’t sure she sees herself going down the marriage route.

“We are doing excellent. We are going on almost two years! This is our 2nd year here and its just wonderful time,” the 48-year-old exclusively tells Closer Weekly of her man while at Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Its wonderful to have a partner. Somebody that you can lean on in good times and bad and enjoy the moments.” Although, The Real cohost doesn’t know if he’s “the one.”

“I don’t know what the one is. I just know I enjoy my life and I enjoy having fun and he is a part of it,” she explains. “He is my partner, best friend, and my designated driver! (Laughs).”

“I don’t know. I always was a satisfied single,” Loni adds, explaining why she may not tie the knot. “I’ve always been an independent woman and I thought marriage is for women that want to have children and I don’t want to have children. But, you never know!”

This isn’t the first time that the actress has spoken about her relationship — she once revealed they met via a dating app. “He’s a really nice guy. … He hit me and I was like ‘Wow, he has really kind looking eyes,'” Loni gushed to People during an interview, also touching on what exactly she was looking for in a partner.

“The older I get the simpler I’m getting. When I was looking for somebody I was just looking for the compatibility part,” she told the outlet. “The thing I think that I was missing in my life was that I was always conforming to what the man wanted instead of saying this is what I want to do.”

We are just glad to hear Loni and James are happy!

