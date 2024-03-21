Every time we sit down to eat, we want to do so with the knowledge that the food we choose is going to energize us and deliver the nutrients our bodies need to thrive. So, we were thrilled to discover the road map laid out in the new cookbook The Ikaria Way.

“The Ikaria Way aims to bring the spirit of the island and its plant-based traditions to a wider audience,” explains author and chef Diane Kochilas. “[Researchers] discovered this remote island to be one of a handful of places around the globe where people live an inordinately long time.” Indeed, these delicious recipes are filled with ingredients that will boost your vitality and make you feel better than ever. Try one tonight!

Garlicky Red Lentil Soup

(Serves 6)

1⁄2 cup Greek olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 red or yellow onion, chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and diced

1 celery rib, diced

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. cumin

1 pinch chili powder

1 1 ⁄2 cups red lentils

1 qt. vegetable broth

2 cups water

1 bay leaf

2 sage leaves

Juice of 1 ⁄2 lemon

3 tbsp. chopped fresh basil, cilantro or flat-leaf parsley

Directions:

1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium. Cook onion, carrot and celery 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and swirl 30 seconds.

2. Stir in tomato paste and allow it to cook a little. Stir in cumin and chili powder.

3. Stir in next 5 ingredients. Bring to a simmer, season, then partially cover and simmer 30 minutes.

4. Remove bay leaf and sage. Using a blender, purée half the soup, then add it back to the pot. Reheat and stir in lemon juice and herbs. Serve soup drizzled with more oil.

PER SERVING: 265 calories, 14 grams protein, 34 grams carbs, 16 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 9 grams fat.

Diane Kochilas/St. Martin’s Publishing Group

Black-Eyed Peas With Oranges

(Serves 6)

1 (1-lb.) bag of black-eyed peas

1 ⁄2 cup olive oil 1 medium red onion, chopped

1 fennel bulb, trimmed and chopped

4 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 star anise

2 bay leaves

1 navel orange, unpeeled and cut into 8 wedges

1 ⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup chopped fresh dill fronds

Directions:

1. Place black-eyed peas in a large pot with ample water and bring to a boil. As soon as they come to a boil, remove and drain.

2. In the pot, heat 4 tbsp. oil. Cook next 4 ingredients 10 minutes. Stir in peas, garlic and tomato paste.

3. Add water to cover. Add star anise and bay leaves. Squeeze in orange wedges and add to pot. Simmer 40 minutes, seasoning after 30 minutes.

4. Remove bay leaves and star anise. Stir in herbs and remaining oil. Serve with cooked orange wedges.

PER SERVING: 137 calories, 3 grams protein, 15 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 8 grams fat.

Diane Kochilas/St. Martin’s Publishing Group

Iced Herbal Tea With Fresh Peaches

(Serves 6)

1 heaping tsp. dried sage

2 heaping tsp. dried mint

1 heaping tsp. loose-leaf chamomile tea

1 ⁄2 cup fresh lemon verbena leaves or 1 tbsp. dried lemon verbena Honey, if desired

4 firm, ripe peaches, peeled or unpeeled, pitted and sliced into wedges

1 cup ice, plus more for serving

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more if desired

Fresh peach slices, for serving

Fresh mint, for serving

Directions:

1. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, remove from the heat, and add the loose herbs. Allow the tea to steep 10 minutes. If you want to sweeten it, add the honey while the tea is warm so that it dissolves better. Let the tea cool to room temperature.

2. Place the peaches and ice in a large pitcher. Pour in the cooled tea and lemon juice and swirl around to combine. Chill at least 2 hours, and serve directly from the fridge over ice, with additional peach slices and fresh mint for garnish, if desired.

PER SERVING: 15 calories, 0 grams protein, 3 grams carbs, 0 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 0 grams fat.