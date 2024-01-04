No matter how many times we go back to the well of healthy eating plans, the Mediterranean diet always seems to rise to the top, and for good reason. “The Mediterranean diet has stood the test of time as one of the healthiest eating patterns ever studied, with decades (and counting) of research supporting its benefits,” says dietitian and author Vanessa Perrone. “The pattern and its principles have become a gold standard for lifelong health.” In her new cookbook Everyday Mediterranean, Perrone shares recipes that capture the spirit of the plan while being utterly delicious. Try one tonight!

Bulgur and Brussels Sprouts

(Serves 4)

1 lb. Brussels sprouts, trimmed

3 tbsp. olive oil

1 cup bulgur

1 3⁄4 cups water

2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

1 ⁄2 cup pomegranate arils

1 tangerine, peeled and sliced into rounds

1 green onion, sliced

1 ⁄4 cup finely chopped fresh mint

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, shred Brussels sprouts. Transfer to baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tbsp. oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until caramelized.

2. In a saucepan, bring bulgur, water and a pinch of salt to a boil, then simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat, cover; let stand 5 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, whisk remaining oil, vinegar, mustard, honey and salt and pepper to taste. Add all other ingredients. Toss to mix, and serve at room temperature.

PER SERVING: 261 calories, 5 grams protein, 38 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 15 grams sugar, 11 grams fat.

Bolognese With Lentils

(Serves 4)

1 (1 ⁄2 oz.) pkg. dried wild mushrooms

1 cup boiling water

1 onion, quartered

1 celery stalk, cut into chunks

1 carrot, peeled and cut into chunks

8 oz. cremini mushrooms

2 garlic cloves

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. tomato paste

1 cup French (Puy) lentils

1 (24 oz.) can tomato purée

1 sprig of thyme

1 ⁄2 cup fresh basil

4 cups water

Directions:

1. Soak dried mushrooms in boiling water at least 5 minutes. Set aside, reserving liquid. In a food processor, blitz onion, celery, carrot, cremini mushrooms and garlic into a coarse meal.

2. Set a large pot over medium and add oil. Add processed veggies; sauté 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute. Stir in rehydrated mushrooms, soaking water and remaining ingredients; season. Bring to a boil.

3. Turn to medium low, cover partially, and simmer 30 min. Season to taste and serve with pasta.

PER SERVING: 226 calories, 10 grams protein, 31 grams carbs, 11 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 8 grams fat.

Flourless Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

(Serves 10)

1 1 ⁄2 cups skinless hazelnuts, plus 2 tbsp. to garnish

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 ⁄2 cup olive oil 1

1 ⁄2 tbsp. espresso powder

4 eggs, separated

3⁄4 cup sugar

1 ⁄4 tsp. salt

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9″ springform pan and line bottom with parchment paper. In a food processor, grind hazelnuts to a coarse meal.

2. Melt chocolate in microwave in 20-sec. intervals. Once melted, whisk in oil and espresso powder. Cool to room temperature.

3. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat egg yolks with sugar on high 5 minutes. Stir in chocolate and ground hazelnuts.

4. In a clean bowl with an electric mixer on high, beat egg whites and salt 2 min. Gently fold whites into chocolate mixture. Pour batter into pan; bake 40 to 45 minutes, until the top is firm to the touch.

5. Cool, then unmold. With a fine-mesh sieve, dust cocoa powder and sprinkle remaining hazelnuts over cake. Serve.

PER SERVING: 381 calories, 7 grams protein, 26 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 21 grams sugar, 30 grams fat.