On chilly nights, there are few suppers better than a hearty bowl of stew or curry that will leave you feeling warm and satisfied for hours. So we were thrilled to find the new cookbook The Curry Guy One Pot, which features meals like this from around the world. “Thinking about it, this book simply wouldn’t have been possible a few years back, when our kids were still at home,” shares author Dan Toombs. “As one by one they all moved out to start their own adult lives, we decided it was time to hit the road.” Toombs and his wife’s travels resulted in this book, which delivers easy-to-make, stick-to-your-bones goodness that happens to be made in one pot. Try one of these dishes tonight!

Chicken Korma

(Serves 4)

4 tbsp. canola oil

1 cinnamon stick

3 green cardamom pods, bruised

2 onions, chopped

1 ⁄2 carrot, grated

1 tbsp. ginger garlic paste

2 tbsp. tomato puree

2 tbsp. ground almonds

2 tbsp. coconut flour

1 1 ⁄2 tbsp. sugar

1 cup water or chicken stock

1 ⁄2 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 3⁄4 lbs. raw chicken breast, cut into thin slices

1 tsp. garam masala

1 ⁄2 cup light cream

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium– high. Add cinnamon stick and cardamom pods; stir 30 seconds.

2. Add onion and carrot; cook 5 minutes. Add paste; cook 30 seconds. Add next 4 ingredients, 1 ⁄2 cup water or stock. Remove cardamom pods and cinnamon stick. Blend.

3. Return sauce to pan. Add remaining water or stock; bring to a simmer. Stir in coconut milk. Add chicken and simmer until it is cooked through.

4. Add garam masala and cream. Season with salt and serve.

PER SERVING: 510 calories, 45 grams protein, 19 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 28 grams fat.

Bo Kho

(Serves 4)

2 tbsp. canola oil

4 star anise

1 onion, chopped

2 lemongrass stalks, outer layer removed, stalks chopped

10 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 ¾ lbs stew beef, cut into chunks and marinated*

2 tsp. chili powder

1 tbsp. paprika

28 oz. chopped tomatoes

3 cups coconut water

4 tbsp. soy sauce

4 carrots, sliced

6 oz. rice noodles

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium. Add star anise; stir 30 seconds. Add onion; cook 5 minutes. Add lemongrass, garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add beef*; brown all over.

2. Stir in next 4 ingredients; simmer 80 minutes. Add soy sauce and carrots; cook 10 minutes.

3. Place noodles in bowl, cover with boiling water; let sit 10 minutes. Serve stew over noodles; top with chili oil/ red onion/herbs/lime wedges if desired.

*For marinade: Whisk 6 chopped garlic cloves, 1 pc. chopped ginger, 1 ⁄4 cup fish sauce, 1 tsp. 5-spice powder and 2 tsp. brown sugar. Marinate up to overnight.

PER SERVING: 704 calories, 75 grams protein, 40 grams carbs, 8 grams fiber, 16 grams sugar, 27 grams fat.

Kimchi Jjigae

(Serves 4)

3⁄4 lb. pork belly, cut into bite-size pieces

1 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. light soy sauce

1 ⁄4 cup kimchi brine

1 lb. aged kimchi, cut into bitesized pieces

8 scallions, 3 roughly chopped, plus 5 thinly sliced, for garnish

1 onion, sliced

3 tsp. gochugaru

1 1 ⁄2 tbsp. gochujang

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 cups chicken stock or water

7 oz. tofu, cut into bite-sized pieces

Directions:

1. Place pork belly in a bowl and mix with pepper and soy sauce. Set aside to marinate.

2. Pour kimchi brine into a large saucepan. Add kimchi, chopped scallions and onion. Press it all down and arrange marinated pork on top. Add gochugaru, gochujang, sesame oil and stock or water, ensuring everything is completely submerged.

3. Bring to a simmer; cover and cook 20 minutes. Add tofu; cover and simmer 15 minutes. Taste sauce and add salt and sugar to taste. Serve with white rice, topped with the sliced scallions.

PER SERVING: 533 calories, 45 grams protein, 13 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 30 grams fat.