The foods you eat can add years to one’s lifespan, according to experts. From berries to certain types of greens and nuts, live a longer, healthier life by eating these good-for you staples. Plus, find out why sweet potatoes in particular have been linked to fostering a longer life.

Berry Good

For a longer life, “fruits such as blueberries, raspberries and strawberries are an excellent choice,” says Kimberly Melton, a Michigan-based longevity nutritionist. “They have substantial amounts of [antioxidant-rich] phytochemicals, which may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.”

Go Green

Take your pick: arugula, bok choy, broccoli, collard greens, kale, romaine lettuce or spinach. As Lauren Manaker, a South Carolina dietitian and nutrition expert explains, “Over and over again, data shows that eating dark leafy greens is linked to a slew of health outcomes, including reduced risk of early death.”

Be Nutty

Cracking open some walnuts, almonds, peanuts or pistachios can help add years to your life. “They’re a dense source of nutrients that can support our immune system and metabolism; balance inflammation and gut health; and promote brain and heart health, as well as offer cancer preventive properties,” says Stacy Kennedy, a board-certified specialist in oncology nutrition

Sweet Touch

Packed with complex carbohydrates, protein and vitamins crucial for maintaining gut health and strengthening the immune system, sweet potatoes — especially of the purple variety — can go a long way in fostering a longer life. “The dietary intake of Okinawans until 1975 came from purple sweet potatoes,” reveals longevity expert Dan Buettner, author of The Blue Zones. “[And] I would argue it produced the longest-lived population in the history of humankind.”

Strike Oil

“Good fats are good for you,” says Dr. Mark Hyman, author of Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life, as they contain antioxidants that can reduce the risk of heart disease and chronic health issues. “[So] you need to make sure you get lots of good fats, and olive oil is a great way to do it.”