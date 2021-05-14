Lisa Kudrow’s Son Julian Is a Mama’s Boy! Get to Know the ‘Friends’ Alum’s Only Child

Lisa Kudrow has cracked some of the funniest one-liners on Friends, but the sitcom star doesn’t joke around when it comes to her role as a mom in real life. Lisa is the proud parent of her son, Julian Murray Stern, and it’s no surprise he’s a total mama’s boy considering he’s the actress’ only child.

The Comeback alum shares her beloved kid with her husband of more than 25 years, Michel Stern. Lisa and the French-American businessman wed in 1995 and welcomed Julian three years later in 1998.

The Emmy Award winner and Michael held off from having any other children, but Lisa said Julian has never had any qualms about being an only child. In fact, she revealed her son actually preferred to have no younger siblings.

“[He] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn’t want a brother or sister … [and] it just worked out that way anyway,” Lisa shared with The New York Post in March 2017. “But to this day, he’ll say, ‘Thank you.'”

Not having any other children allowed Lisa to focus her attention on Julian 24/7. Though the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star has juggled her personal life and Hollywood career over the last two decades, Julian became her No. 1 priority as soon as she gave birth.

“When I became a mother, everything changed,” she gushed to Candis magazine in October 2020. “The instant my son arrived, I thought, ‘Oh, OK, now I get it. Nothing else is ever going to be as important as this.'”

Lisa has always prioritized her family over her work, but she still managed to star on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Because Lisa became a mom at the time the iconic sitcom was on the air, she often brought Julian to set.

Recalling the days when she would bring her youngster to work, the Web Therapy star dished Julian used to think that his mom’s costar Jennifer Aniston was actually his real mother.

“He got a little confused. He’d fly into her lap,” Lisa remembered during an appearance on Conan in May 2021. “But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!'”

To learn more about Lisa’s only son, Julian, keep scrolling!