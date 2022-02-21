American Idol judge Lionel Richie won over millions of fans worldwide with hits like “Hello,” “All Night Long” and “You Are.” In his personal life, the music legend found love with his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, a model who is 40 years his junior.

Before meeting Lisa, Lionel was married to his first wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, from 1975 to 1993. Together, the pair adopted their daughter, Nicole Richie, during their marriage. The Grammy winner married his second wife, Diane Alexander, in 1995. The couple had two children together, son Miles Brockman Richie and daughter Sofia Richie. Their marriage ended in 2004.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The “We Are the World” cowriter and the entrepreneur began dating in 2014. In a May 2017 interview with Hashtag Legend, Lisa explained her relationship with Lionel’s eldest daughter, Nicole.

“The funny thing about Nicole, Joel, Lionel and the whole Madden-Richie family is, if you are looking for an opinion about fashion or how you look, you’ve come to the right place,” she said. “When we are together, we share our personal taste and likes. It’s a fashion, beauty, music and art extravaganza, all rolled up into one.”

Lisa was born and raised in Switzerland. In addition to working as a model, she is a businesswoman. She started her own lifestyle brand called The Estate Collection and a blog called Dream Design Discover. On top of running her own successful businesses, she is a fan of all of her beau’s work, joining Lionel on several of his world tours. She added that she is always “singing along with every song” at each of her boyfriend’s big performances. Her favorite song of Lionel’s is 1984’s “Stuck on You.”

Lisa also founded her own skincare brand called Glow Up Beauty. In a past interview with Dujour, the beauty shared that Sofia had become a big fan of the Collagen Eye Mask from her collection. Working on the vegan, sulfate-free line is something she has become very proud of.

“I poured my love into producing natural and effective products for anyone who is looking to better their routine but may not have the most time to focus on it,” she said.