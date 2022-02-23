When Luke Bryan is singing about huntin’, fishin’ and lovin’ every day, he’s talking about spending time at home with his wife, Caroline Boyer, and their kids. The American Idol judge has created a beautiful family with his spouse, and they’ve shared an even more wonderful marriage over the last decade.

The “Country Girl” artist and Caroline’s love story goes back to the 1990s when they were both studying at Georgia Southern University. The lovebirds met while out at a local bar, and at the time, Luke was a senior while Caroline was a freshman.

“We dated in college and then we broke up for like five-and-a-half years,” he told The Huffington Post in March 2012. However, after some time apart, Luke and his blonde beauty found their ways back to each other. “I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to be in town.”

“We kind of saw each other and talked a little bit, and then started emailing back and forth a little bit,” he continued to the outlet. “And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”

After realizing their romance was meant to be, the Hollywood hunk and Caroline wed in 2006. “We’ve been depending on each other ever since,” he gushed.

To learn more about Luke’s wife, Caroline, keep scrolling below!

How old is Caroline?

Luke’s wife is a few years his senior as her birthdate is December 31, 1979. The “One Margarita” crooner, on the other hand, was born on July 17, 1976.

What Does Caroline Do?

By the looks of her Instagram, Caroline is a businesswoman. When she’s not promoting products or doing advertisements, she’s working at her nonprofit organization, Brett’s Barn, which was created in memory of their niece Sadie Brett Boyer. According to the website, the organization’s mission is to “raise awareness for Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and fund research to advance treatment options.”

Courtesy of Caroline Bryan/Instagram

Do Caroline and Luke Have Kids?

Not only is Caroline a mom, she’s a mother of two and an adopted mom to three more! The CMA Award winner and his love welcomed their first child, Thomas, in 2008, followed by their youngest, Tatum, in 2010.

Caroline and Luke adopted the singer’s nieces, Jordan and Kris, and nephew, Tilden, when Luke’s brother-in-law died in 2014. Tragically, his sister Kelly, and their mother, died seven years earlier in 2007.

How Do Caroline and Luke Keep Their Marriage On Track?

According to Luke, getting frisky! The “Drink a Beer” crooner credited “make-up sex” for the secret to their happy marriage. “Communicate,” he added during an interview with theSkimm in April 2021.