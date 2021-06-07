Liam Neeson played the role of an unstoppable dad in the heart-pounding Taken film series, but the movie icon is just as dedicated to his own kids in real life. Liam shares his two children, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson, with Natasha Richardson, and he’s grateful to have experienced fatherhood alongside his beloved late wife.

“It’s an ongoing joy being a dad. It’s always a joy, but it’s a joyful worry,” the Honest Thief actor shared with Her magazine in 2013. “No matter what age they are, they’re still going to be your little boy or your little girl. And you are a hostage to love.”

The Academy Award nominee became a dad after marrying Natasha in 1994. Liam and the Parent Trap actress started their family shortly after, welcoming their eldest son, Micheál, in 1995. A little more than a year later, their second son, Daniel, was born in 1996.

Growing up with two Hollywood heavyweights as their parents, it wasn’t uncommon for fans to catch a glimpse of Micheál and Daniel. Not only have they walked several red carpets with their mom and dad over the years, including the opening night of Billy Elliot the Musical on Broadway with Natasha in November 2008, but they’ve even followed in the acting duo’s famous footsteps.

Tragically, the Wild Child alum died at age 45 in March 2009, two days after she suffered a fall while skiing at the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Québec, Canada. Liam got candid about the heartbreaking accident on 60 Minutes in 2014, recalling how her brain was “squashed up against the side of the skull.”

During his chat with host Anderson Cooper, the Schindler’s List star also remembered the moment he said goodbye to the beloved actress. “I went into her and told her I loved her,” he shared. “[I] said, ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this. You’ve banged your head. It’s — I don’t know if you can hear me, but that’s — this is what’s gone down. And we’re bringing you back to New York. All your family and friends will come.’ And that was more or less it.”

At the time of Natasha’s death, Micheál and Daniel were teenagers. But other than just being so young, the pair’s eldest son said processing the situation was extra difficult because “it was so sudden.”

“When it’s unexpected and it’s just a complete freak accident, it really sort of messes with your mind, whether you believe in fate or not … it can send you for a bit of a head spin,” Micheál told the U.K.’s The Times in March 2021, revealing how he keeps his mother’s memory alive.

“[I] just latch on to the tiny little memories, whether it’s her laugh or her energy in the room or her cooking,” he gushed. “I do have her films to go back and watch her in, which I’m incredibly grateful for.”

To learn more about Liam and Natasha’s children, keep scrolling.