Always on the Run! Lenny Kravitz’s Dating History Is Filled With A-List Beauties

Lenny Kravitz‘s dating history has proved he’s not always on the run, although the rocker has admitted to having a hard time staying faithful when in a relationship.

“I won’t lie to you. Being confident that this is the person for me, always thinking something else may be better … It was hardcore,” Lenny told Esquire in November 2023, admitting, “I put some people through some hard times.”

While he’s been publicly single since 2018, the “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” singer said he’d be open to getting married one day. “Absolutely. I’ve grown enough. I’ve become stronger. I’ve become more disciplined. I’ve become more open to be able to do so,” he confessed, cautioning, “But it’s been a very difficult thing for me to figure out.”

