Late Dancing With the Stars judge Len Goodman was loved by many fans, friends and costars before his death at age 78 due to bone cancer on April 22, 2023. His wife, Sue Barrett, was one of his biggest supporters over the years. Scroll below for more details on the dancer’s spouse and his marriage history.

How Many Times Was Len Goodman Married?

Len married Sue in 2012, 10 years after they first met at a golf course in 2002. Prior to their union, the Strictly Come Dancing judge was married to his first wife, Cherry Kingston, from 1972 to 1987. The former couple were dance partners whose relationship fizzled out after they stopped competing together.

“The dancing was the glue that really held us together,” Len reflected on his first marriage in a January 2013 interview with the Daily Mail. “Once that finished, she looked at me and thought, ‘What am I doing with him?’”

Mark Large/ANL/Shutterstock

After his marriage to Cherry ended, Len began dating a woman named Lesley. They welcomed one child together during their relationship, son James William Goodman. The TV personality became a grandfather when James and his wife, Sophie Goodman, welcomed their first child together, daughter Alice, in 2015. Their son, Dan, arrived in 2019.

Who Is Late ‘DWTS’ Judge Len Goodman’s Wife, Sue Barrett?

Sue and Len worked together in the dancing world, with the pair both bonding over their experience teaching ballroom dancing. The Better Late Than Never author’s second wife preferred to stay out of the spotlight, but Len couldn’t help but gush over their marriage whenever he got the chance. “She’s gorgeous and makes me very happy,” he said.

The beloved entertainer also joked about his typical nightly routine with his spouse.

“I don’t snore. I don’t take the duvet. I just lay there and go straight off to sleep,” Len shared. “That’s all you want out of a bloke.”

Len was surrounded by his family at a hospice in Kent, England, at the time of his death. News of his passing came just a few months after he announced he was retiring from DWTS to spend more time with his family.

“It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78,” his manager, Jackie Gill, confirmed in a statement to BBC on April 24, 2023. “A much-loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”