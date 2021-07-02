Larry David Shares a ‘Wonderful’ Bond With His Kids! Learn About His Daughters Cazzie and Romy

Larry David has a lot of experience when it comes to succeeding in Hollywood. Fortunately, he’s just as talented when it comes to raising his two daughters — Cazzie David and Romy David — and he’s passing down everything he knows to his beloved children.

Considering the iconic comedian has been giving his kids the best advice while they grow up, it’s no surprise Larry has established an unbreakable bond with his girls. “I have a wonderful relationship with my daughters,” he gushed to The Herald in 2009, jokingly adding, “At least I do on my end. I don’t know how they feel.”

No matter how much Larry loves fatherhood, though, he admitted the journey has had plenty of bumps. “It’s been hard from the beginning,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star dished. “I had no idea that it would be that hard.”

Larry shares his beauties with his ex-wife, Laurie David. The Emmy-winning star wed the Sour Grapes actress in 1993 and experienced fatherhood the following year when they welcomed their first child, Cazzie. The former duo later welcomed daughter Romy before calling it quits in 2007.

Following their split, Larry focused on his Hollywood work while raising his girls as a single dad. Parenting on your own doesn’t sound like the easiest feat, but the Seinfeld actor said being a single dad following his split was actually “the best situation.”

“The best part about [it] is that you get time off too … because the kids are with their mom, so it’s the best of both worlds,” he explained to Rolling Stone in July 2011. “There’s a lot to be said for it.”

It seems Larry has definitely learned a lot about what it takes to be a dedicated father. The Whatever Works actor joked while he’s confident he’s raising exceptional children, he was worried his issue of not being able to say “no” to his daughters would be his downfall.

“I think about this a lot ― whether or not I’m a good father,” he said to The Guardian in 2010. “Sometimes I think I’m a terrible father. I don’t really have a spine. In my physical make-up ― you won’t find one in my X-ray. I have trouble saying no to people, so anything a kid would ask, I’ll just say yes to.”

By the looks of how successful Cazzie and Romy are, Larry did an incredible job!

Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s two daughters.