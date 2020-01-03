A beautiful tribute. Kim Cattrall took some time to honor her late brother Christopher, who passed away from suicide just two years ago.

“Happy Birthday to my little brother, Christopher aka ‘Topher’ or ‘Toe.’ A sweet & gentle soul. Miss you today and everyday. RIPx ,” the 63-year-old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 2, alongside a throwback photo of the two. Take a look at the post below.

People were all about the sweet tribute, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positive words. “Thinking of you and yours Kim,” one person wrote. Another added, “I know how much it hurts. Sending you comfort.” The Sex and the City alum revealed the heartbreaking news of her younger brother’s death on February 4, 2018.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” the actress wrote via social media. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.” While the lost of Chris — who was 55 when he passed — has been tragic, Kim has learned quite a bit from all of this.

“I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss,” Kim told reporters at Fox’s TCA day on August 7, 2019. “I’ve lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I’m not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I’m not going to see for a while.”

“The thought is now I might not see them again or for a couple months but I want to keep those connections,” she continued. “I feel I value them much more, they take up more of how I want to spend my time because I realize how precious it is.”

It certainly seems like Kim will continue to keep her brother in her memory, as he was a very big part of her life. We wish her and her family nothing but the best moving forward.