Kevin Costner and his former Yellowstone costars have been involved in some drama outside of the Dutton Ranch. The Academy Award winner’s former castmates have “drifted away” from him after he announced his exit from the series, an insider told Life & Style.

“He used to hear from Cole ​[Hauser] and the rest of the gang — but they’ve cut him loose in the months since he walked away from the show,” the source said.

It was announced in February 2023 that Yellowstone would end after a two-part season 5. Three months later, it was revealed by Entertainment Tonight that Kevin, 69, would not be returning in the show’s final episodes.

He ultimately cited a “long, hard-fought negotiation” with show creator Taylor Sheridan and the demanding filming schedule as his reasons for leaving. The statement was made while Kevin was on the stand at a child support hearing amid his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in September 2023. Kevin, who portrayed patriarch John Dutton in the popular drama, also alleged that he was offered “less money than previous seasons,” during the court appearance.

“There were issues about creative,” he said at the time of his negotiations with Yellowstone producers. “I tried to break the log jam. They walked away.”

Kevin starred alongside Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham on the show, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama in 2023. The cast presented a united front during red carpet appearances together over the years. Now, things have certainly shifted as his costars are “making no effort to see him” and “don’t get excited when he calls,” the source added.

Kevin is “hurt” by the “cold shoulder treatment” from those he worked with closely on the show. Taylor, 53, admitted to having tense negotiations with the Hollywood icon’s team but still respects him as an actor at the end of the day.

“My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered,” the producer told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. “His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it.”