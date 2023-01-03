For Yellowstone fans who can’t get enough of the Dutton family dynasty, part two of season 5 will be worth the wait. The Kevin Costner-led series definitely delivered the drama and thrill during its midseason finale, which aired on January 1. Get details on when the show will return with the second half of season 5 by scrolling below.

When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Return?

The hit Paramount show’s midseason finale saw the Dutton family questioning the future of their ranch and who would take leadership of it. Beth found out the big family secret about the train station, creating even more tension between the financier and her brother Jamie. Their relationship is on thin ice, hinting at a huge blowout in the upcoming second half of the season.

Danno Nell/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fans of the series will have to wait until the summer of 2023 for the conclusion of what many are referring to as “Beth vs. Jamie.” Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth, teased the heightening tension between her character and her adopted brother during a November 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He tried to kill her father, tried to kill her, tried to kill everyone and her brother Kayce. So, in her mind, he is the enemy,” she said of Jamie’s character. “In Beth’s mind, I do think it is keep your enemies really close and that’s what she’s doing. She has her eye on him. I don’t think there is going to be any peaceful ending between them two — not yet anyways.”

While it will be a little while before fans can sink their teeth into new episodes of the neo-western drama, the network delivered an exciting teaser trailer for what’s to come. As always, behind-the-scenes details and cast interviews are available through 101 Studios and Paramount Network’s “The Official Yellowstone Podcast.” Wes Bentley, who portrays Jamie, shared some insight into his character’s big plans for revenge for the rest of the season.

“I think there’s more depth to it than just Jamie getting used again,” the American Horror Story alum reflected during an episode of the podcast after the midseason finale aired. “Jamie sees an opportunity and so there’s a piece of Jamie that has always been a benefit to the Duttons which is his schemes. And now he’s going to use those schemes possibly against the Duttons.”

And while Jamie and Beth are at odds in the series, the actors have remained close friends in real life.

“Wes and I have been doing this now together for five years,” Kelly told The New York Times in January 2023. “We know each other quite well, and we take care of one another tremendously. We both have to be quite fearless in those scenes. They’re quite ugly sometimes.”