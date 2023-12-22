Just two months post-divorce, Kevin Costner already seems to be off the market. In November, the Yellowstone star struck up a flirtation with Jewel at a charity tennis tournament on Richard Branson’s private Necker Island — and a source says the new duo is still going strong. “Richard played matchmaker and Jewel and Kevin hit it off instantly,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “They’ve been seeing each other quietly ever since, meeting up at her home in Colorado and his beach house in California. It’s early days but there’s a spark there.”

The 68-year-old had been in the throes of a contentious divorce from Christine Baumgartner, his wife of 18 years and mother to three of his seven children, until their split was settled in September. The source says the actor’s fresh relationship with the “You Were Meant for Me” singer, 49, “is just what he needed to put his divorce behind him.”

The quick rebound has caught some off guard, including 49-year-old Christine. “She is surprised Kevin’s moved on already,” says the source, “but she doesn’t think it’ll last. Of course, some people might attribute that stance to jealousy.”

For now, Kevin and mom-of-one Jewel are keeping things discreet, per the source. “They have a lot in common, a love of country life, horses and cowboys, and music. They can have long conversations and not get bored. But Kevin wants to keep it low-key, and so does Jewel.”