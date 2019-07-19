Besides being one of Hollywood’s most beloved TV hosts, Kelly Ripa also has the incredible talent of posting super-sexy pics of husband Mark Consuelos. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram on Thursday, July 18, to share a steamy throwback snap of the Riverdale star during their Italian honeymoon 23 years ago.

“#tbt 1996 Capri,” the 48-year-old wrote in the caption of the swoon-worthy photo. She also hilariously referenced the “old” FaceApp Challenge filter that has recently taken the internet by storm. “This is NOT the reverse of the old age app, it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon #babyface #daddy.” LOL!

Along with hundreds of messages from drooling fans, the handsome hunk himself also commented on the post. “Rocking that netted shirt,” the 48-year-old wrote while pointing out his very ’90s fashion choice. “Mesh rather,” he added in another comment.

The All My Children alum also left some love for his wife of 22 years. “Love you,” he sweetly wrote in the comments alongside three heart emojis.

This certainly isn’t the first time Kelly has teased us with images of her hot hubby. However, it seems that not everyone is a fan of the eye-peeling pics. In late March, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a PDA-filled throwback pic with her handsome beau. “#fbf 2007 Those hands,” Kelly captioned the cute pic from many years ago of Mark sweetly holding onto her hips as they attended a Prince concert.

While many of the couple’s fans flooded the comment section with praise for their relationship, Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, wasn’t too thrilled with her mom’s choice of words. “Is the caption necessary?” the 17-year-old wrote.

Kelly hilariously explained the meaning behind Lola’s criticism after a fan stepped in to stand up for them. “They look like great hands Kelly, @youngestyung [Lola’s Instagram name] is just jealous,” the fan wrote. “No, she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter,” the mom of three replied alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Although Lola isn’t a fan, we hope Kelly continues to give the people want they want: shirtless pics of her man!