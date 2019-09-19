Fans were shocked to hear that Kelly Ripa missed out on the Thursday, September 19, taping of Live! With Kelly and Ryan considering she’s barely skipped out on any episodes since joining as a host in 2001. Luckily, Ryan Seacrest came to his cohost’s defense and revealed she missed out on the morning taping because she’s been feeling quite under the weather.

“Unfortunately she wasn’t feeling well yesterday and today she’s really sick,” the 44-year-old hunk explained to the audience and viewers at home before kicking off the show on Thursday morning.

The iconic American Idol host — who joined Live! in May 2017 — even dished that Kelly, 48, almost decided not to go home! “She was here a few minutes ago and we just said, ‘Go feel better,'” Ryan said.

Besides scheduled vacations with her husband Mark Consuelos and their three kids, Kelly hasn’t missed a ton throughout her 18-year run on the beloved talk show. In fact, she recently joined This Is About Humanity and took a community service trip to support suffering families at the United States-Mexico border.

This is About Humanity “is a movement whose main goal is to help those affected at the border,” according to their website. “Through education and donation efforts, we work to identify those in need and then help fill that need.”

On Sunday, September 15, the All My Children alum shared behind the scenes pictures and videos from her incredible trip down south. “Remember #thisisabouthumanity — this is my first trip of community service at US/Mexico border, definitely not my last,” she wrote on Instagram. “Because families matter. Thank you @elsamariecollins for your tireless leadership and astonishing organizational [skills].”

Perhaps Kelly is still a little tired from her trip! Although Ryan crushed the solo show, he couldn’t help but send another wish to his “dearest friend” as the episode came to an end.

“We wish you well, Kelly. Get better soon,” he gushed. “We will miss you for this hour.”

We hope Kelly feels better soon!