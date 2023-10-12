Kelly Ripa Steps Out With Husband Mark Consuelos in NYC After Revealing Retirement Plans [Photos]

On Wednesday, October 11, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, attended PaleyFest in New York City. Just hours before, the longtime talk show host revealed her future retirement plans in an episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast with Ryan Seacrest.

“Do you ever contemplate retiring? Because I contemplate it constantly,” Kelly, 53, asked Ryan, 48. “I’m so close.”

Though the All My Children alum has admittedly thought about leaving TV, she is comfortable where she is right now.

“I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now, I’m very happy, especially working with Mark,” she told Purist in August.

Scroll below to see photos from Kelly and Mark’s outing.