Last year Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos decided on a lowkey New Year’s Eve at home but this year, they opted for something different. The couple rang in the new year by taking a tropical vacation.

“2204 started off with a bang and sizzle,” Kelly captioned a video of fireworks via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 31. The next morning, she shared a photo of her view of an infinity pool overlooking the ocean with the sun shining brightly and a palm tree overhead. She captioned the photo, “#2024.”

Mark, 52, and Kelly, 53, recently celebrated Christmas together in matching “Big Nick Energy” shirts. The photo Kelly posted to Instagram caused a bit of an uproar with some fans who thought Kelly might be posing in her underwear.

“But why are you in your underwear?” wrote one fan in the comments. Another added, “Kelly forgot to put on pants.”

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

One of Mark’s fans joked, “Why can’t we see Mark in his underwear? That would be the greatest gift of all time.”

However, several others came to the Emmy winners’ defense.

Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“People!!!! It’s a swimsuit!!! Can’t you see the cabana in the background!!! and if it was underwear, it’s her Insta, she can post what she wants!! Good grief,” a fan clapped back.

While others noted that it wasn’t a cabana, and instead a canopy bed, they still gave the TV host some grace.

“It’s not a cabana, you can see the wall in the background. I don’t care if she’s in underwear or a swimsuit, but it’s definitely not an outdoor cabana!” pointed out another commenter.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Despite the lack of pants, Kelly and Mark seemed to be enjoying themselves with big smiles plastered on both of their faces. Another photo showed the pair, who have been married for 27 years, all decked out in front of a Christmas tree. Both LIVE With Kelly and Mark hosts looked stunning with Kelly in a dark green sparkly dress and Mark in a dark button up shirt.

The All My Children alums mentioned that their three adult children were back at home for the holidays in the December 19 episode of Live. The two oldest, ​Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos popped up in guest appearances to give updates on their budding careers.

“I live in Brooklyn, producing for The Real Housewives. About two years of that now. I’m still sane,” Michael, 26, said.

Lola, 22, graduated from New York University in May and has been working on her music career and living in London.

Even though Kelly and Mark opted for a simple New Year’s Eve celebration at home in 2022, they still got into the spirit of the holiday. A picture on Instagram showed the couple cozying up together and both wore festive party hats that read, “Happy New Year’s,” and Kelly wore a glitzy green top.