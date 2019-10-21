Her perfectly curated Instagram has garnered nearly four million followers, but social media star Katie Stauffer is just loving life as a mom of five. While recently chatting with Closer Weekly, Katie — also known to her fans as the Stauffer family matriarch — opened up about how her life has changed since sharing her family on social media.

“Up until about two years ago, I was working full-time so it has actually brought us way closer together because I was working,” the 41-year-old beauty — who is the proud mom of Kaitlin, 16, Charles, 12, Finn, 10, and 4-year-old twins Mila and Emma, with husband Charles Stauffer — exclusively shared. “And then when I wasn’t working, we were trying to get all the other stuff done in life.”

Besides being the best mom to her big brood, Katie runs a booming social media account, including an Instagram and YouTube page, where she and her family share adorable photos and videos from their daily life. Although being a social media influencer sounds like a pretty good job, the brunette beauty — who recently teamed up with Vicks to launch their new Children’s Cough & Congestion medicine — gushed that being so close with her children is the best part of the gig.

Katie explained that her hobby of documenting her kids’ lives turned into an actual business opportunity around 2014 when her eldest child, Kaitlin, approached her about producing videos for their page. “She has always done these videos with the kids and the boys, she’d make trailers for movies using iMovie and we’d always laugh and she’d dress the boys up as girls and we’d just die,” she shared.

The Michigan native dished that Kaitlin then inquired about sharing a video she produced of her sister Mila, who wasn’t even 2 years old at the time, on her mom’s social media page. “She was like ‘Can I post it?’ And that was kind of at the time when I was like, ‘But it’s going to make my feed look ugly,” she revealed of her reluctance. “But I was like, ‘OK, fine, I’ll do it — and the rest is history.'”

Since her social media platform blew up, she has had the best time coming up with content thanks to the help of her adorable family. Katie even gushed that being able to witness her kids’ creativity has been one of her favorite parts of their family account.

“The coolest part has been seeing all of my kids’ talents come out, because they all love to be on camera,” she said, explaining that her daughter Kaitlyn loves writing music and has even won awards for her work. “Charles, his dancing, he’s so good. And Finn, he started an Instagram for his comics — it’s bringing out all this stuff in them and they’re all wanting to show it and it’s cool to see their confidence and of course, this bringing us all together.” Aww!

Overall, Katie is enjoying life as a super cool mom and successful social media star. “It really brought us closer together because it was really exciting to see like, ‘Oh, my gosh, people like these!’ So by the third one, we did in a week and a half, it was blowing up. It was just cool to see people loving what she’s doing and all the messages we were getting.”

We can’t wait to see all the funs content Katie and her kiddos come up with in the future!

