Billy Joel

Perhaps her most famous relationship was with singer Billy Joel in her early 20s. Katie met Billy when she was visiting New York City with a pal. The pair first crossed paths at the Peninsula hotel’s rooftop bar. They decided to go to dinner, which she once referred to as “love at first bite.”

Despite their 32-year age gap, the “Piano Man” singer and the TV personality really clicked. After one year of dating, Katie and Billy tied the knot at his home in Oyster Bay, Long Island, in 2004. They announced their split five years later.

“After nearly five years of marriage, Billy Joel and Katie Lee Joel have decided to separate,” the statement read. “This decision is a result of much thoughtful consideration. Billy and Katie remain caring friends with admiration and respect for each other.”