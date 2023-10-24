More than a year after Bob Saget’s death, Katie Couric recalled going on a date with the late star. In an episode of “Next Question With Katie Couric,” an iHeartPodcast, the newscaster sat down with Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and longtime friend John Stamos as they remembered the Hollywood icon.

“I had a date with [Saget] once, as you know,” Katie, 66, told her podcast guests. “I really liked him. I found him so cute and funny and amusing, and I did think we shared a pretty nice kiss in the foyer of my apartment.”

Kelly, 44, replied, “He always thought you were lovely, he was a big fan. He adored you.”

Though Katie enjoyed the date, she revealed that Saget actually ended up ghosting her afterward.

“Well, not enough to call me again, but that’s OK because it all worked out,” Katie responded. “He found the love of his life with you.”

The Full House actor married Kelly in 2018. Prior to that, he was married to his first wife, Sherri Kramer, from 1982 to 1997. During his first marriage, Saget became a dad to three daughters: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

Known for his affable personality, comedic chops and warm energy on Hollywood sets, Saget was a favorite among the sitcom audience and to those who worked with him. John, 60, became lifelong friends with his Full House costar, even coaching him when it came to dating.

“Katie, if you and I went out instead of you and Bob, we’d probably still be dating,” he said during the episode. “Out of me, [Dave Coulier] and Saget, you could have started with me … I think he was intimidated by you. I used to have to Cyrano him. Like I would tell him what to text and what to say, and what to do on these dates.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

John continued, “I should have gone back to my texts, because I feel like I was texting him, ‘Don’t blow it. Act smart around Katie. She’s a very intelligent woman, she isn’t just beautiful. Be careful, Bob.”

Saget died on January 9, 2022, at the age of 65 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Florida. At the time, he was traveling on his stand-up tour. John broke down in tears as he tried to imagine Saget’s final moments before his death.

“I just picture him going to bed, thinking about all of us, all the people that he loves, that he would see us again and that the laughter didn’t have time to die down,” the You actor discussed. “And he left us. But that’s the way that I hope he felt when he fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”