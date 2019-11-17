She’s got jokes! Katie Couric isn’t just someone who delivers the news, she can also be called a comedian, as she recently poked a bit of fun at Ryan Reynolds by confusing him with his “nemesis,” Hugh Jackman.

“Oh yeah. And this happened. I just love @thehughjackman,” the 62-year-old said alongside a photo with the Deadpool actor, 43, at the A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s’ Gala on Saturday, November 16.

Fans were loving the light dig, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Dang, even Couric burned you, [Ryan],” one person joked. “This is hilarious! Can’t wait for @vancityreynolds to respond,” another added.

The harmless rivalry featuring Ryan and The Greatest Showman actor, 51, has been quite clear for some time now, as the famous men have been irritating each other left and right since as far back as we can remember. It was just last December that the Oscar-nominee pranked his rival — with some help from fellow A-lister Jake Gyllenhaal — by telling him to come over for an ugly Christmas sweater party. The only problem? It wasn’t that type of get-together.

These f–king a–holes,” Ryan wrote alongside the photo of Hugh and Jake laughing it up, as he looks miserable. In fact, even Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, gave the snap a like. Ouch! However, when it comes down to it, the duo have nothing but love for one another.

Earlier this year, the Logan star shared a side-by-side pic of he and Ryan as kids. “Brother,” he wrote next to the black and white photo. Although, the father-of-3 couldn’t help but to poke fun at Hugh.

“I had no idea you were such a gorgeous kid. Oh, that’s me,” Ryan responded on Twitter. But he wasn’t done there, as he added, “Mom’s frequent trips to Australia suddenly explained.”

It does not sound like this back-and-forth tussle between Ryan and Hugh will ever end, but it certainly seems like Katie has no problem joining the fun!