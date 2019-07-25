Looking for little ones! While Jake Gyllenhaal has accomplished plenty in his life and his career, there is something that he is still wanting in the near future: a family.

“I do hope to be a father one day,” the 38-year-old told Willie Geist on Sunday Today in an interview set to air Sunday, July 28. The actor opened up about his desire while discussing his Broadway show Sea Wall / A Life. “It’s a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life,” the A-lister explained of the play.

“It’s really actually about two fathers. And about, for my character, someone who’s just about to become a father. Also, he goes back into his relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father.” While he may not be a dad quite yet, the Brokeback Mountain star is an uncle — his sister, fellow actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, shares daughters Ramona, 12, and Gloria, 7, with her husband, Peter Sarsgaard.

The Hollywood star is also a godfather to Michelle Williams and the late Heath Ledger’s 13-year-old daughter, Matilda. If Jake ever wants some dad tips from a pal, he can always reach out to Ryan Reynolds — as he is just more than a prank victim, he is a father of two daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2. “It’s kind of made me a better person, I think,” the Deadpool actor, 42, once admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “[But] I sort of miss being horrible. I love it.”

“It’s hard. It’s always a challenge, with two kids,” Ryan, who shares his kids with his wife Blake Lively, continued. “I think of blinking now like tiny little breaks all day.” However, he is still all about fatherhood.

“It’s a dream,” Ryan added. “They’re the best. They’re my buddies. I love it.” Well, it certainly sounds like Jake has plenty to look forward to when he welcomes kids of his own!