Not many people expected The Greatest Showman to be as successful as it was, but we continue to hear songs from the film everywhere we go — however, star Hugh Jackman is now admitting that it’s made one aspect of his life quite tough.

“It’s made it difficult going to my daughter’s dance classes,” the 50-year-old told The Herald Square. “I used to go every week and nobody really cared. The dance school was not your classic Wolverine fanbase. Now I go and the songs from The Greatest Showman are playing in nearly every dance class so it’s a bit different.”

Hugh played P.T. Barnum in the film — a movie that has even led Hugh to star in and tour his own show titled “The Man, The Music.” Although, it seems like the A-lister isn’t the only person having a tough time with the film’s success, his family is as well.

“It’s not my world. I’m not a recording artist, I’ve done a few cast albums, so my kids and even my wife are getting so sick of it,” Hugh once joked to NME. “They’re like, ‘It’s the 20th week at No. 1!’ I’m still excited about it.” The X-Men star shares two adopted kids — Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14 — with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The pair tied the knot in 1996, and have always been open about their love with one another.

“Life actually happens in between that. Life happens when the camera is not going,” the Golden Globes winner said while at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “You [Deborra-lee] believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you.” So incredible!

It certainly seems like nothing will break the bond of this family, not even songs from The Greatest Showman playing on a loop.