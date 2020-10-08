David Foster is going to be a dad of six! The iconic singer’s wife Katharine McPhee is pregnant with their first child, sources confirm to People.

David, 70, and the Scorpion actress, 36, stepped out to grab lunch and go shopping for baby toys in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, October 6. The mom-to-be had her baby bump on full display in a pair of gray leggings and a long-sleeved top.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

This is an exciting time for the Canadian composer — who is also the dad of his older daughters, Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34 — and Katharine as they celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the summer. David and the Smash actress tied the knot during a romantic ceremony the year earlier in July 2019.

The Canadian musician and the Broadway star’s romance began in 2017, but their friendship started long before then. After David and Katharine met when she was a contestant on season 5 of American Idol in 2006, they remained close throughout the years.

Prior to falling in love with the House Bunny alum, David previously tied the knot four times. He was married to his first wife, B.J. Cook, from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, and Linda Thompson from 1991 2005. He was then married to Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017, before moving on with Katharine later that year.

Although David is many years older than his brunette beauty, the couple aren’t worried about the age difference. In fact, the David Foster: Off the Record star’s daughters aren’t really bothered by the 34-year gap either.

Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

“Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way,” Erin told People in 2018. “Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings.”

Because David isn’t so verbal with expressing his emotions, “Kat has really pushed him to open up,” the Barely Famous star revealed. “We could get into a fight, and then Kat’s like, ‘No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.’ She’s a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable.”

Together, David and Katharine are going to be the best parents of their future child!