The apple doesn’t fall far from the (fashionable!) tree. Kate Moss‘ only daughter with ex Jefferson Hack, Lila Grace Moss Hack, is a top model.

In fact, the 19-year-old made a powerful statement while walking the Fendi x Versace show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021. Lila, who has type 1 diabetes, strutted down the runway while wearing her insulin pump.

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1,” Lila explained during an August 2020 interview with The Kit.

After sharing a photo from the Fendi x Versace show on Instagram, the U.K. native was met with an outpouring of love from fans, especially others diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. “Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes,” one user commented. “The whole T1D community salutes you,” added another.

Unsurprisingly, Kate is her daughter’s biggest fan! In October 2020, Lila walked the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, and Kate enjoyed every minute of it … virtually, that is.

“It wasn’t emotional — I was really nervous for her,” the longtime supermodel revealed during an episode of British Vogue‘s “Ask a Legend” segment. “I was sitting around the kitchen table … some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out, we were like, ‘She’s doing it! She’s doing it!’ Yeah, I was really proud.”

While fashion and modeling are no doubt in Lila’s blood, Kate never pressured her daughter to follow in her footsteps. “It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” the British-born A-lister said during a 2018 interview on Megyn Kelly Today. “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”

