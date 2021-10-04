It’s no secret that Alex Rodriguez is one of the most famous athletes in the world. Despite retiring from the New York Yankees in 2016, the NYC native has gone on to become a successful businessman. However, Alex’s greatest role is being a father to his two kids, Natasha and Ella.

The “Corp” podcast cohost shares his teenage daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Alex and Cynthia welcomed Natasha on November 18, 2004, and Ella on April 21, 2008. Although the former flames called it quits in 2008 after six years of marriage, they remain amicable coparents.

In fact, Cynthia and Alex have grown closer since he and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez split up in April 2021. Cynthia “wasn’t the biggest fan” of J. Lo, a source revealed to Us Weekly in June 2021.

“Now that J. Lo’s out of the picture, [Cynthia] is spending more time with the kids and Alex altogether,” the insider added. “He’ll invite her to accompany them to certain events or just to go out to eat,” the source explains. “It makes the girls happy too to see their parents getting along well and getting to be together as a family again.”

As for Jennifer, the “Let’s Get Loud” artist, who has since moved on with Ben Affleck, was extremely close with Natasha and Ella. Moreover, her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, had a tight bond with A-Rod’s girls.

“The hardest part for Jen is their kids,” a separate source exclusively told Closer Weekly shortly after their breakup. “It’s harder to walk away this time because their families have gotten so close.”

Jennifer and Alex made it clear that no matter where they stand romantically, they will always adore each other’s kids and put their feelings first!

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” the pair announced in a joint breakup statement. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.