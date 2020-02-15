She may be a living a royal life, but Kate Middleton is all about her kids — and she recently revealed what aspect from her own childhood she would like to pass down to them.

“One is quality of relationships,” the 38-year-old said during an interview on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast hosted by British writer and actress Giovanna Fletcher. “So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.”

The Duchess of Cambridge shares three kids — sons Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 1, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, — with her husband, Prince William. The royal also touched on just how key it is to have a safe environment for your little ones.

“As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it’s something I’m really passionate about,” Kate explained. “I think it’s so great for physical and mental well-being and laying [developmental] foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this’. And actually, it’s so simple.”

It’s absolutely clear that the famous royal is crazy about being a mom. She is also hoping to spend even more time with her children very soon now that they will be off from school for a bit — a decision Queen Elizabeth is all for.

“Kate and William have been allocated more duties since the royal shake up but they’re trying not to let work to get in the way of their family time. That’s why they’re taking time off to spend with the kids over half term,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “They’ve set boundaries and the Queen is on their side. She’s supportive of their decision.”

