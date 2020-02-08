They may still be very young, but Prince William and Kate Middleton have begun speaking to their two eldest kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — about what their roles will soon be.

“William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “George knows there’s something special about him and that one day he’ll be the future King of England.” However, the young duo is ready to tackle it head-on, especially since they both have quite the personalities.

“George has turned into a confident little boy and loves meeting new people, and Charlotte’s a social butterfly!” the insider reveals. “They don’t get nervous in public and are already showing signs of becoming great leaders. Louis has a great personality and is an outgoing child, he has a cute cheeky streak, like his sister.” Aww!

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from George and Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share another son, 1-year-old Louis. Queen Elizabeth also thinks that her grandkids will be ready to deal with the responsibilities that come with being a royal.

“The queen has already picked up on signs that Charlotte is her mini-me,” another insider previously told Closer exclusively. “She’s confident that her great-granddaughter will grow up to be a great leader and role model.” However, while Kate and William’s kids may have big responsibilities in the future, they are still children who love playing and focusing on their hobbies.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“George has recently started piano lessons and is a complete natural,” a royal insider recently told Closer. “He’ll play for hours!” As for Charlotte, she will be “learning tennis this summer, so she can join her brother on the court.” So great!

We just know that Kate and William’s kids have bright futures ahead of them, but will continue to have quite the childhood until then.

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!