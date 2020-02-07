He may become the King of England one day, but for now, Prince George is enjoying his life as a young royal and all that comes with it — including learning to play the piano at 6 years old. In fact, a source tells Closer Weekly the future monarch is pretty good at his new musical endeavors!

“George has recently started piano lessons and is a complete natural,” the royal insider tells Closer of Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s eldest child. “He’ll play for hours!”

Shutterstock

The royal source notes George’s little sister, Princess Charlotte, also has a knack for extracurricular activities. “Charlotte will be learning tennis this summer, so she can join her brother on the court,” the insider explains. According to a previous insider, George, and Charlotte, 4, adopted their love for tennis thanks to their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Kate’s always been a keen tennis player — she grew up playing with [sister] Pippa [Middleton] and loves going to Wimbledon, but wants to improve her game, which is why she’s taking lessons,” the second source dished in December 2019. “This year, George started having tennis lessons too, and loves the sport. He’s asked for a new tennis racket for Christmas. Charlotte will start tennis lessons next year, and has already been practicing hitting balls with Kate.”

Kate, 38, and William, 37, may have their kiddos running around between school, royal engagements and other activities, but the royal beauty — who tied the knot with William in April 2011, and also shares 1-year-old son Prince Louis with him — is a firm believer that sports are essential to living a happy and fulfilling life.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

“George and Charlotte take after their parents, as in they’re both passionate about sports,” a third insider revealed to Closer. “Kate thinks it’s incredibly important for her kids to be active and love the outdoors, and is so happy that they’re so passionate about sports.”

Considering the royal siblings will have to focus on their future in their royal family more and more as they get older, George and Charlotte are enjoying their days as the youngest generation of royals. “Kate and William put a lot of emphasis on doing normal things together,” a friend once told Closer. “They just want their kids to be kids.”

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!