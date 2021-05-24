Duchess Kate (née Middleton) has once again lived up to her nickname as the “royal recycler,” re-wearing a gorgeous white Alexander McQueen dress for a YouTube video thanking nurses for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, May 24.

The 39-year-old originally wore the frock during a 2017 royal visit of Poland with her husband, Prince William, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The long-sleeved dress features a peplum waist and a knee-length skirt, though those parts of her garment weren’t visible in her video. Kate was seen seated on a gold sofa, where she was filmed from waist up as she celebrated the conclusion of her three-year Nursing Now campaign.

“When Nursing Now was launched in 2018, we had no way of knowing just how much the work, dedication and infinite care of nurses would be tested, needed, and appreciated. COVID-19 has highlighted the vital role that nurses provide, which we all rely on,” Kate explained in her video.

She continued, “And it’s made all the more extraordinary when we consider the huge sacrifices and personal demands that have been placed on all of you by the pandemic.”

For the video, the Duchess of Cambridge wore her chestnut locks flowing down her back. It allowed the crisscross cut at the front of the dress to be more visible. Kate wore a stunning $9,000 Asprey diamond pendant in place of the red ruby one she wore in Warsaw, Poland in 2017.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate loves to coordinate her outfits and accessories with the countries she tours, and at the time, the duchess added a red clutch to her overall look. With the Polish flag being made up of red and white stripes, her dress, necklace and handbag were a wonderful nod to the nation hosting her.

The duchess will now head to Scotland for a royal tour alongside William, 38. Among the scheduled stops is a visit to St. Andrew’s University, where the couple met at fell in love as college students.