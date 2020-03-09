If there’s anything Kate Hudson‘s daughter, Rani Rose, is learning from her mother, it’s how to walk like a boss! The Almost Famous star shared an adorable video to Instagram of her 17-month-old child walking in slow-motion while wearing a Clippers jersey.

“Rani Rose: The Toddler Years #preparednotscared,” Kate, 40, captioned the clip. The video was viewed over 1 million times and the best part about it was the cute face the actress’ daughter made at the end.

While walking to the cameraman, Rani began pouting and she didn’t look too happy that she was being filmed. In the comments, Hilary Swank shared the laughing emoji. Sara Foster added, “OMG bring her over right now 🙏.”

Kate’s fans also loved the video. One of her followers commented on Rani’s cute pigtails and wrote, “Her hair and expression is everything. Too funny.” While another noticed how big Kate’s daughter has been getting. “OMG what are you feeding her?? She was just a baby the other day and now she’s walking! Lol … adorable!” they said.

The Something Borrowed star shares Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa. She’s also a mom to her older kids — Ryder Robinson, 15, and Bingham Bellamy, 8 — from previous relationships. When the Academy-Award winner attended the Girl Up #GirlHero Awards in October 2019, Kate revealed she raises Rani different than her sons.

“As much as I wanted to think that it wasn’t going to be much different than having my beautiful boys, I was so wrong,” she admitted. “It’s very, very different. I think the most powerful difference is that I can truly understand and identify with her and I’m doing the best I can to not ever project my own experiences on to my children or expect that they will be the same as me in any way.”

Kate added, “But I like to nurture their nature.”

Rani is learning a lot from Kate. Other than her mother’s model walk, she’s also learning how to be a strong woman!