A special occasion. Duchess Kate and Prince William “organized a small camping-themed BBQ party” for Prince George‘s 7th birthday on Wednesday, July 22, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “William put up tents in the garden and he and Kate surprised the birthday boy with a yurt (as his gift), and he received a new bicycle from [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis.”

But his presents didn’t stop there. William, 38, is “planning to build furniture for the yurt” with George so the prince can enjoy his gift even more. George’s siblings also helped Kate “bake a chocolate sponge cake” in honor of the little guy’s special day. The trio decorated it with “sprinkles, lollipops and colorful candy.” Everyone took a bite out of the cake, including the duchess’ parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, who were also invited to the party.

The Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy Kensington Royal/Twitter

“George adores his grandparents and wanted them to be there,” the insider says. However, the best part of the day was when the little guy got a sweet birthday shout-out from the members of the royal family.

“Wishing Prince George a very happy [7th] birthday today!” his great-grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip shared on their official Instagram account. William’s dad, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared the same message with a cute photo of George smiling in a picture his mom took.

Although the world is still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Charles might take his grandson to Covent Garden once quarantine is over. During a previous conversation with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, the Prince of Wales said he had a great time seeing the Bolshoi Ballet perform there when he was a little kid.

“It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion,” he said. “I was completely inspired by it. Which is why it’s so important, I think, for grandparents or other relations to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of the arts in performance.”

That seems like something George would love to do!