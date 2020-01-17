Still crazy about her! Justin Timberlake made sure to make his wife, Jessica Biel, feel great after he commented on a throwback photo of herself.

The 7th Heaven alum took to Instagram on Thursday, January 16, to share a photo of herself from yesteryear. “Photographer: Can you try it again but maybe sit like an actual human? Me: Got it,” the actress joked alongside the pic showing her in a black skirt and green top. Her husband, 38, was quick to respond to the post.

“Nailed it,” the singer commented, also including the heart-eyes emoji. Aww! People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to also react.

“You are a beautiful woman, and definitely human lol!” one person joked. Another added, “How come you were always perfect?” Jessica and Justin tied the knot in 2012. They share one child — son Silas, 4. This isn’t the first time that the famous couple have gushed about one another via Instagram. Back in April 2019, The Sinner alum praised her love during his last tour.

“Hey Tennessee kid. I’m being quiet because you’re in the next room,” Jessica said in the clip addressed to Justin. “It’s your last show, it’s the last Man of the Woods show tonight. And I would say that I’m so proud of you but I feel like that’s the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you’ve done this past year and a half. … I just am in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory, doing what you’ve been put on this Earth to do.”

Jessica also touched on their only little one. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do,” she added. “You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us.”

Late last year, the Grammy winner landed in some hot water after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. However, it looks like the loving duo are back on the good road!