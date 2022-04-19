They found true love! Julianne Moore and her husband, Bart Freundlich, could not wipe the smiles off of their faces as they rode a water taxi in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, April 19. The happy couple looked like they were having the time of their lives as they enjoyed their trip along the beautiful canal.

Julianne, 61, went for a casual look with a long black jacket and a navy blue baseball cap during the outing. She finished off her outfit with a brown leather purse and black boots. Her hubby wore jeans, a black jacket, a black knitted hat and sunglasses.

The Academy Award winner and her filmmaker husband were spotted out wearing similar outfits during a trip to New York City in early April. The pair looked equally as happy as they strolled downtown. A few days later, they celebrated their daughter Liv Freundlich’s 20th birthday. The Dear Evan Hansen star posted a sweet tribute on Instagram for her mini-me.

“Happy birthday to my spectacular girl. I am so proud of everything you are and everything you have become,” she captioned a series of photos of Liv. “It is a joy to watch you grow — I can’t believe you are 20 years old @livfreundlich. I’m so lucky to be your mom.”

Julianne and Bart, 52, are also parents to son Caleb Freundlich who was born in 1997. The family maintains a close-knit bond even though they are all busy pursuing their successful careers. The couple met while they were both working on The Myth of Fingerprints in 1996. Bart directed the drama film in which Julianne starred.

After falling in love on set, the As the World Turns alum and the Wolves director got married in 2003. Julianne had been married once before to John Gould Rubin from 1986 to 1995. She was not closed off to the idea of finding love again after her first marriage did not work out. Not only did she find a great life partner in Bart, but also a collaborator. She starred in 2005’s Trust The Man and 2019’s After The Wedding which were both directed by her longtime love.

In a September 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Julianne shared the secret to her lasting marriage.

″The only thing that I can say is, I think that you both have to really want to be married,″ the Still Alice star said. ″I do feel like I’ve seen situations where things aren’t working out for people, one of the members of the couple doesn’t want to be there. I think if you’re both invested in it working out, and then you really have to have a good time.”

