It’s safe to say a lot of people consider Julia Roberts to be their first celebrity crush, but you would never guess who she listed as the one who got her heart beating faster. The Steel Magnolias star, 52, revealed this — and more — while playing “Burning Questions” on the December 17 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

After telling Ellen DeGeneres she “enjoyed” working in a shoe store before making it in showbiz, Julia had to reveal her first celebrity crush — and it left the iconic talk show host speechless. “Jimmy McNichol,” the Oscar winner — who wore a zebra-print blazer — answered quickly. “Who?” Ellen, 61, asked. “Kristy McNichol‘s brother,” the Erin Brockovich star added.

So who is Jimmy McNichol, exactly? He was born James Vincent McNichol III on July 2, 1961. Now 58, Jimmy first rose to fame as a child star, landing commercials for brands like Band-Aid and booking TV shows like Little House on the Prairie and S.W.A.T. to name a few. As a teen idol, he starred on The Fitzpatricks and recorded an album with sister Kristy McNichol, now 57, titled Kristy and Jimmy McNichol. After this, the siblings cohosted the ABC All-Star Saturday Preview Special in 1978 before Kristy retired. Jimmy went on to have a few other roles, including a stint on General Hospital in the ’80s and a few little movies. He retired in the ’90s, marrying wife Renée and welcoming their two children, son Nash and daughter Ellis.

Elsewhere in the game, Julia revealed when she is at her sweetest as well as which of her former costars — either George Clooney, Brad Pitt or Tom Hanks — she would choose to be stranded with on an island. “Hard to say,” Julia began.

“I mean, Tom has done it. So, clearly, he’s the most logical companion,” she reasoned, seemingly choosing her Larry Crowne and Charlie Wilson’s War costar, 63. “Brad brings more of just an element of companionship and optimism. Well, [with George] you would just laugh, and get super sunburned and just laugh — and then die.”

