Those tuning in to watch The View on December 12, 2023, may have been shocked to find that Joy Behar was missing from the hosting panel. Her absence was addressed at the top of the hour by moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who revealed that Joy had contracted COVID.

Why Was Joy Behar Missing From ‘The View’?

Joy was missing from the broadcast on December 11, 2023, since Mondays are her usual day off from the talk show. The following day, Whoopi updated viewers on Joy’s illness and condition.

“Hello and welcome to The View. Joy is out this week. You know why? She finally got COVID,” the Sister Act actress said. “Three years, four years in, it finally got her.”

Cohost Sara Haines quipped that Joy “can finally stop bragging now” after contracting the disease for the first time. It’s been a hot topic on the show a number of times and caused heated debates between the cohosts.

Joy’s fans took to social media to send her well wishes amid her recovery at home. It wasn’t the first time the Baby Boom actress was absent from The View for consecutive episodes.

In early November, Joy missed multiple tapings of The View to focus on the premiere of her play, Bonkers in the Boroughs, at the New York Comedy Festival. “We did not want her to be stressed and not ready,” Whoopi told the audience during the episode on November 2, 2023.

“I’m taking it off so I can concentrate on this other thing for two days. I’ll be back next week. I thought to myself, ‘It’s self-preservation, darling,’” the comedian explained of her absence at the time on the “Behind the Table” podcast.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In March 2020, Joy also took time off from The View due to concerns following a surge in COVID cases in the U.S.

“I’m in a higher-risk group because of my age, but I’m perfectly healthy,” she said in an episode at the time. “I don’t look my age, but I’m actually up there. The number makes me dizzy.”

Who Replaced Joy Behar on ‘The View’?

In Joy’s absence this time around, the show brought in a temporary replacement to fill in for her. Actress Yvette Nicole Brown joined the hosting panel to take Joy’s seat. “I’m so happy to be back,” she reflected. “I missed you guys.”

Yvette has appeared on The View a number of times over the years as a guest cohost. It was not immediately made clear if she would be sitting in for Joy for the whole week or just for one episode. It is not uncommon for producers to bring in guest cohosts on the show, but Joy is expected back on the program next week.